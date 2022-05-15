Aleksandar Rakic blew his knee out in his main event clash with Jan Blachowicz last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, resulting in Blachowicz walking away with a third-round TKO win.

Rakic did some damage early with a led jab that cut Blachowicz by his left eye. The cut seemed to bother the former champion but he was still able to channel some of his patented power punches towards the end of the frame that put “Rocket” on notice. Rakic was able to regain control in the second when he scored a takedown and racked up points off the top.

In Round 3, Rakic was able to land a little more with his hands. During an exchange in the middle of the cage Blachowicz landed a leg kick and as Rakic was stepping back his knee buckled and his body gave out. Blachowicz went to move in but the fight was already waved off. The former UFC light heavyweight champion got the win he was looking for.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Rakic's knee gives out resulting in a victory for Blachowicz #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/7pt2dQa9Jn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

An incredible fight ends with an unfortunate injury from Rakic.



@JanBlachowicz will take the win tonight. #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/5wQV61avqP — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

For complete UFC Vegas 54 results and coverage click here.