Former NFL star Frank Gore delivered a monstrous knockout finish in his professional boxing debut last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at the Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Mississippi.

If you haven’t seen Gore rush for 16,000 yards in a decorated NFL career then maybe you remember him from his exhibition boxing match with former NBA all-star Deron Williams back in December (highlights HERE). Williams ended up defeating Gore, but the future NFL Hall of Fame inductee got the itch to compete and ended up making his pro boxing debut Saturday night.

Gore met Yaya Olorunsola in the co-main event of the evening and didn’t disappoint. During an exchange in the fourth round Gore caught Olorunsola with a vicious right hand that instantly put him out and left him falling to the canvas on his face. Gore walked off with the knockout victory in a very impressive debut.

Check it out in the above video player.

While Olorunsola is nothing to write home about you have to pay credit to Gore. The 39-year-old athlete played under the NFL banner as recent as 2020 and has still taken to boxing in such a short period of time. It will be interesting to see how long Gore can continue his crossover tour as he punches his way to a second career.