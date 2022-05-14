Davey Grant and Louis Smolka squared off in a Bantamweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth fight, Grant brutalized his opponent

Grant started heavy with some side kicks and a thudding right hand. He also ripped into the calf effectively. Smolka pressured and landed some kicks, but he was on the wrong side of the exchanges early on. Smolka was getting cracked, so he tried to switch it up with a takedown to no effect. Halfway through the round, and Grant was hurting his opponent consistently with a variety of weapons.

Grant slammed home a right hand and spinning strike, prompting Smolka to answer with a knee, his best strike of the fight. Smolka was walking through fire, taking brutal blows to the legs, body, and jawline. Out of nowhere, a crisp jab finally knocked Smolka down after all the big hooks did not, but Smolka managed to recover and survive the round.

The Hawaiian looked real wobbly walking back to his corner.

Smolka opened the second with a double leg, but his shot was denied. Grant ripped the body with a combination, but Smolka answered with a nice right. Another. Smolka started to put it together, landing in combination. It wasn’t clear whether Grant gassed himeslf out or was hurt, but his output was dropping off in a big way. Smolka started attacking with elbows to good effect. Grant kept unleashing big hooks, but they were landing on the guard more often. Grant through a spin kick and ended up on his back a result. He scrambled quickly, escaping out the back door and landing in an armbar! Smolka flipped him over but then fell off, returning the pair to their feet in the closing seconds of the round.

With five minutes left, this bout was up for grabs.

Grant looked a bit refreshed entering the final frame, ripping some early calf kicks. Another landed, and Smolka’s leg gave out, forcing a guard pull. Smolka tried to wrap his opponent up in guard, but instead Grant dropped a series of bombs that immediately separated Smolka from his senses.

This was a VIOLENT finish to an incredible fight! “Dangerous” Davey Grant can be trusted to deliver a brawl, and this one ended perfectly for the English athlete.

Result: Davey Grant defeats Louis Smolka via third-round knockout

