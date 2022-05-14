Lightweight veteran Michael Johnson earned his first Octagon finish since 2016 earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Menace” stopped Alan Patrick with a devastating second-round knockout (punches).

Johnson and Patrick exchanged blows throughout the first round. “Menace” was able to mix it up a little bit more and even gained top control to land some slicing ground-and-pound. In the second round Johnson turned the pressure up on the feet and connected with and perfectly-timed four punch combination that sent Patrick crashing to the canvas. Two hammer firsts later and Johnson had captured his first knockout win since stopping Dustin Poirier all the way back in 2016.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Johnson, 35, desperately needed a win tonight, let alone a highlight-reel finish. The veteran fighter had lost his last four trips to the Octagon and even failed on a stint at the featherweight level. It’s good to see Johnson back to his winning ways and hopefully he can sustain some success heading into the second half of the year.

