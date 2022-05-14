Miguel Torres made a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Contender Series standout finished lightweight veteran Frank Camacho with a first-round TKO (punch).

Camacho hasn’t competed in two years but still came out swinging ready for war. Torres was happy to oblige as the UFC newcomer stalked Camacho down and landed straight punches down the pipe along with looping counter shots. Torres caught Camacho with a nasty combination late into the first that toppled the returning veteran. As Torres went in for more shots he stopped himself and referee herb Herb dean stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Torres, 27, has now finished 12 of his 13 professional wins in the very first round. The Mexican fighter looked great in his TKO win over Kolton Englund on the Contender Series back in Oct. 2021 and clearly carried that success over into his UFC debut. Torres looks to pack a serious punch and is pace was pretty impressive as well. Very exciting stuff.

