Jan Blachowicz enlisted the help of his young son to help him cut weight for his main event clash with Aleksandar Rakic this weekend at UFC Vegas 54 and Twitter is having a field day over it.

Coming off a disappointing title loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 back in Oct. 2021 this is an ultra-important fight for Blachowicz and his light heavyweight stock. The former champion had won five-straight, including a decision win over Israel Adesanya, before Teixeira provided an upset submission just seven months ago. Blachowicz hasn’t fought since then and many fight fans are eager to see how he performs coming off his first UFC loss since 2019.

In order to best prepare himself for Saturday’s main event showdown Blachowicz had his young son help him cut weight earlier this week. Blachowicz has never had an issue making weight before, but still wanted to have his son partake in the festivities. It was quite adorable and can be seen below via Instagram:

While fighters from all walks of life rely on their families to give them courage and purpose entering an important cage fight we rarely see a son cutting weight alongside his father. The photos were pretty amazing to see and the MMA community quickly jumped on social media to offer some reaction.

thats the cutest kid — TUNDRA (@clev23234) May 14, 2022

his sons face is like “idk why i’m doing this but i must win” — Stephan Carrizales (@StefCarrizales) May 14, 2022

Well that's fuckin adorable — Rob (@mplsraven) May 14, 2022

Damn, didn't know Jan was cutting weight for 125lbs — marc_the_dog24 (@marcthedog24) May 14, 2022

He should cut height to fight Hasbullah — Yulian Georgiev (@georgiev_yulian) May 14, 2022

Damn this is awesome. — Kobie Goulden (@GouldenKobie) May 14, 2022

He grew quick — Benjamin✝️ (@EireBenjamin) May 14, 2022

UFC Vegas 54 will go down later tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blachowicz vs. Rakic will serve as the main event.

