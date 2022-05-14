 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ TONIGHT on ESPN2

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 259: Santos v Rakic Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It all goes down later this evening (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his Octagon return against rising contender Aleksandar Rakic in main event action.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 54 will offer a collection of exciting matchups. It may not be the deepest card of the year, but it will feature notable names such as Amanda Ribas, Ryan Spann, Michael Johnson, and Angela Hill. Not to mention UFC newcomers Jake Hadley and Tatsuro Taira.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 54’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)
10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba
Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 54 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 54: “Blachowicz vs. Rakic” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

