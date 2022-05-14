It all goes down later this evening (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his Octagon return against rising contender Aleksandar Rakic in main event action.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 54 will offer a collection of exciting matchups. It may not be the deepest card of the year, but it will feature notable names such as Amanda Ribas, Ryan Spann, Michael Johnson, and Angela Hill. Not to mention UFC newcomers Jake Hadley and Tatsuro Taira.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 54’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT



Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN2. Check with your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.

UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 54 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 54: “Blachowicz vs. Rakic” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.