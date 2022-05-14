Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been just over six months since Dustin Poirier last stepped into the cage, suffering a decisive loss to UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Since then, Poirier’s path forward has been unclear, as he’s flirted with the idea of a Welterweight move while also calling out several top Lightweight contenders.

Though the weight class is still up for debate, Poirier now has a date in mind: July 30. UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas is scheduled for that date, and it seems like the former interim Lightweight kingpin wants a part of that action. Poirier took to Twitter to call out both the Light and Welterweight divisions, challenging anyone willing to throw down vs. “The Diamond.”

170Lbs July 30th ⭐️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Yall a bunch of 155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

All smoke anyone July 30th — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

When fans suggested Poirier step up to Welterweight and face Colby Covington, Poirier didn’t back down from “Chaos.” Previously, Poirier has turned down a potential showdown versus his former team mate, but he’s now changed his tune. Poirier didn’t only say he’d accept the fight, he took it a step further and called Covington out.

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

For his part, Covington has yet to respond to Poirier’s callout. However, Covington has been largely radio silent since his public altercation with Jorge Masvidal, the consequences of which are still being resolved. Covington has also been called out repeatedly by Khamzat Chimaev, a potential match up that would actually move Covington back into the title picture. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how the Welterweight division shakes out, as well as where Poirier finds his next dance partner.

I’ve heard Nate Diaz is looking to fight in July?

Insomnia

Old school Bas Rutten clip!

Is it even remotely surprising that Ciryl Gane can hold his own with le football?





- مقاتل الوزن الثقيل الفرنسي " سيريل غان " في مباراة كرة قدم خيرية يوم أمس يستعرض بعضاً من مهاراته



⚽️

pic.twitter.com/QGIYUSeMRH — عبدالله | UFC (@HFC420) May 12, 2022

Preliminary card Heavyweight brawl en route:

Heavyweights are headed to the #UFC event July 30. Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) will battle Justin Tafa (5-3), per multiple sources. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 13, 2022

They should’ve never gave y’all the Internet.

Matt Brown shows off a grueling workout:

I have a theory on how Rob Whittaker suffered an injury.

Curtis Blaydes rolling with Nicky Rod, Danaher Death Squad member and one of the best big BJJ players in the world.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Paul Daley ended his MMA career in classic “Semtex” style: dropping huge bombs.

-



A fitting end for @Semtex_170 inside the Bellator cage. An explosive KO to end his 64 fight career!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m65mnN7ThH — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022

The rare case where I don’t know exactly what to call a submission. It looks more like an inverted triangle than buggy choke to me, but I’m not an expert on weird bottom side control submissions.

Karo Parisyan highlights, because why not?!?

Karo "The Heat" Parisyan ( ) was a pioneer of Judo in MMA. His sprint grappling style and high amplitude throws helped show fans that grappling-heavy fights could be barnburners.



Here is a highlighting his Judo techniques:



Thanks @Muay_Khaoboy for help with the names



1/12 pic.twitter.com/Eme5KL1DJS — Miguel Class (@MigClass) May 13, 2022

Random Land

Sports progression.

Midnight Music: NEW KENDRICK OUT!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.