Midnight Mania! Dustin Poirier wants July 30 fight, calls out Colby Covington

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 271: Adesanya v Whittaker 2 Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been just over six months since Dustin Poirier last stepped into the cage, suffering a decisive loss to UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Since then, Poirier’s path forward has been unclear, as he’s flirted with the idea of a Welterweight move while also calling out several top Lightweight contenders.

Though the weight class is still up for debate, Poirier now has a date in mind: July 30. UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas is scheduled for that date, and it seems like the former interim Lightweight kingpin wants a part of that action. Poirier took to Twitter to call out both the Light and Welterweight divisions, challenging anyone willing to throw down vs. “The Diamond.”

When fans suggested Poirier step up to Welterweight and face Colby Covington, Poirier didn’t back down from “Chaos.” Previously, Poirier has turned down a potential showdown versus his former team mate, but he’s now changed his tune. Poirier didn’t only say he’d accept the fight, he took it a step further and called Covington out.

For his part, Covington has yet to respond to Poirier’s callout. However, Covington has been largely radio silent since his public altercation with Jorge Masvidal, the consequences of which are still being resolved. Covington has also been called out repeatedly by Khamzat Chimaev, a potential match up that would actually move Covington back into the title picture. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how the Welterweight division shakes out, as well as where Poirier finds his next dance partner.

I’ve heard Nate Diaz is looking to fight in July?

Insomnia

Old school Bas Rutten clip!

Is it even remotely surprising that Ciryl Gane can hold his own with le football?

Preliminary card Heavyweight brawl en route:

They should’ve never gave y’all the Internet.

Matt Brown shows off a grueling workout:

I have a theory on how Rob Whittaker suffered an injury.

Curtis Blaydes rolling with Nicky Rod, Danaher Death Squad member and one of the best big BJJ players in the world.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Paul Daley ended his MMA career in classic “Semtex” style: dropping huge bombs.

The rare case where I don’t know exactly what to call a submission. It looks more like an inverted triangle than buggy choke to me, but I’m not an expert on weird bottom side control submissions.

Karo Parisyan highlights, because why not?!?

Random Land

Sports progression.

Midnight Music: NEW KENDRICK OUT!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

