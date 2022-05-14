Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 54 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., May 14, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN2 and ESPN+, topped by the 205-pound showdown pitting No. 1-ranked Light Heavyweight contender, Jan Blachowicz, opposite surging standout and No. 3-seeded title hopeful, Aleksandar Rakic. Before that five-round slugfest gets underway, fellow Light Heavyweight veterans, Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba, will trade leather in a battle slated for three, five-minute rounds in UFC Vegas 54’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Davey Grant, Amanda Ribas and Michael Johnson, among others, will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 54 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+/Fight Pass “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN2/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 54 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Blachowicz vs. Rakic.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 53 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 54 QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

155 lbs.: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

185 lbs.: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

UFC VEGAS 54 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

