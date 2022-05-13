@OliverEnkamp sinks in the buggy choke to add an 1️⃣1️⃣th win to his pro record at #Bellator281 . The #BellatorLondon @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk , are LIVE NOW on our YouTube channel. https://t.co/XPLtI479Gm pic.twitter.com/zNrjgfWkcn

Oliver Enkamp scored one of the more rare submissions you’ll ever see earlier today (Fri., May 13, 2022) at Bellator 281 from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the welterweight veteran stopped Mark Lemminger via third-round buggy choke.

Emkamp was trailing two rounds to none entering the third and certainly needed a finish to win. Lemminger was just about to seal Emkamp’s fate with a powerful takedown in the middle of the cage, but Emkamp quickly utilized his long limbs to tie Lemminger up and put him in serious trouble. Emkamp found a way to lock in a buggy choke (breakdown HERE) and tightened it up like his life depended on it. It took a few seconds, but Lemminger ultimately tapped.

It was the first buggy choke finish in Bellator MMA history and can be seen in the above video player.

It’s a shame that this submission was buried on the “Prelims” card of a Bellator event in London airing in the middle of a Friday afternoon, but the MMA gods work in mysterious ways. We’ve seen some pretty insane finishes this year — UFC 274 last weekend produced an all-time legendary knockout — but this one has to be at the top.

Emkamp, 30, is now 4-1 inside of the Bellator cage since parting ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in 2018. “The Future” also holds a Japanese neck-tie finish inside of the Bellator cage so he’s clearly one of the more exciting submission finishers the promotion has to offer. In total, Enkamp has seven career submission finishes in just 11 pro victories.

For complete Bellator 281 results and coverage click here.