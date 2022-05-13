A trial date has been set for Jorge Masvidal’s alleged assault case involving fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender Colby Covington.

During a report hearing on Thursday in Miami, Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court set a trial date for Aug. 29. Masvidal was not present for the hearing, but he was represented by defense attorney Bradford Cohen.

Masvidal was arrested back in March on alleged aggravated battery after running into Covington at a restaurant in Miami. The two had just fought at UFC 272 a few weeks prior. “Gamebred” allegedly snuck up on Covington and hit him multiple times in the face. Covington suffered damage to his tooth and claims that Masvidal broke his $95,000 Rolex.

In addition to setting a trial date, Judge James granted Masvidal’s defense the opportunity to inspect Covington’s expensive Rolex. The defense believes that Covington’s timepiece is a “Frankenstein” watch and doesn’t hold as much value as an authentic Rolex. This would have a direct impact on a second charge of criminal mischief against “Gamebred.”

Masvidal, who signed a new contract prior to UFC 272 to make him one of the highest paid athletes in the sport, could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty for second-degree felony aggravated battery. The defense may call upon Florida’s “mutual combat” law to keep Masvidal out of trouble. It’s a popular defense in battery cases throughout the state and is explained further HERE.

Stick with Mania for more news pertaining to the Masvidal-Covington case.