Highlights! Logan Storley outwrestles Michael Page to win interim welterweight title - Bellator 281

The Bellator MMA Welterweight title was on the line earlier today at Bellator 281 as Michael Page and Logan Storley collided in the main event of the card, which took place in London, England. And though it wasn’t the most exciting main event, a champion was crowned nonetheless.

For five rounds, Storely dominated the fight thanks to his elite wrestling skills, which he utilized to score one takedown after another. Once there, Page wasn’t able to do much of anything. That said, Storley didn’t pop off offense himself since he was content with holding on for dear life, earning a few warnings for non-action from the referee.

When on the feet, Page used his quick and unorthodox movements to go in and out and land some big shots. But once Storley found his space, he dove in and landed a takedown, and there wasn’t much “MVP” could do about it. Once the scores were read, there was a brief tense moment that controversy was looming when a judge scored the fight for Page. Once the final score was tabulated, Storley walked away with the split-decision, much to his relief.

Now, “Storm” will prepare for a potential rematch against current division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, who bowed out of the fight against Page to take part in the current war crisis in his home country of Ukraine as it battles Russian insurgents. Amosov defeated Storely via split-decision at Bellator 252 in Nov. 2020.

Should Amosov not be able to fight anytime soon, Storley revealed post-fight that he wouldn’t mind defending his belt against his Sanford MMA teammate, Jason Jackson, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

