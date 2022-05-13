Knockout! Fabian Edwards ices Lyoto Machida in round one at Bellator 281 | Video

While one legend of the mixed martial arts (MMA) game was ending his combat career on a high note at Bellator 281, another was having another bad night at the office. Shortly after Paul Daley knockout Wendell Giacomo in an amazing come-from-behind win (see it here), Lyoto Machida stepped into the cage to attempt to end his three-fight skid.

And it didn’t pan out so well for “The Dragon.”

In the first few moments of the fight, there was a bit of a feeling-out process, which was to be expected because both men are counter-strikers. After some grappling up against the cage, the two men managed to separate, and it was all Edwards needed to land his shot, clipping “The Dragon” with a nasty elbow to the side of the head.

On wobbly legs, Machida started to backpedal, which signaled Edwards to go in for the kill. After landing another shot that dropped him, Edwards pounds on the longtime veteran and landed a few follow-up shots that forced a stoppage.

“The Dragon” came into his co-main event fight against Fabian Edwards having lost three in a row, and now that he has four straight losses inside the Bellator cage one has to wonder what the future holds for the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion.

