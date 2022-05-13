Highlights! Paul Daley scores insane, come-from-behind walk-off knockout in retirement fight - Bellator 281

Paul Daley competed in the final fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career earlier today (Fri., May 13, 2022) against Wendell Giacomo on the main card of Bellator 281 in London, England. And while things didn’t go well at first for “Semtex,” he turned things around in a hurry.

For the majority of the first two rounds, Daley spent all of the time on his back because Giacomo was quick to take him down to avoid a standup battle. And it seemed to be working to perfection because Daley had no answer once on the ground. While he did reverse position on a few occasions, Daley was down on all of the judges' scorecards as round two was nearing its end.

Once again finding himself with Giacomo draped all over him in the second frame, Daley managed to reverse position and started to land bombs on the Brazilian fighter, who was sitting on his behind. As Giacomo attempted to get up, Daley unleashed a vicious combo that culminated in a lethal right hook that dropped Giacomo out cold.

It was an impressive comeback win for Daley, who put a bow on his combat career in front of his hometown crowd on a winning note. It couldn’t have ended any better for “Semtex,” who has made a career of earning one knockout after another.

