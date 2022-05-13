Staredowns! Jan Blachowicz and Aleksander Rakic mash faces at the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-ins

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksander Rakic got as close as close gets during the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in staredowns, pressing their faces together as they locked eyes in an intense face-off. Things didn’t get out of control as Blachowicz established nostril dominance over Rakic, pressing his opponent’s nose to the side.

Blachowicz and Rakic are set to fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday. Blachowicz is coming off a disappointing second round submission loss to Glover Teixeira that cost him his light heavyweight title. Rakic is on his way up in the division, having gone 14-2 in his career and 6-1 in the UFC with his sole promotional defeat a split-decision against Volkan Oezdemir.

Take a look at the two light heavyweights facing off:

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann stayed frosty in his sunglasses ans Ion Cutelaba touched foreheads during their staredown and then jockeyed in front of “Superman.” Watch that:

Things were much more friendly between Frank Camacho and Manuel Torres as they got a selfie for their faceoff.

Check out some of the other faceoffs from the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-ins below:

Emocionantes pesos gallo chocan en una pelea que promete acción #UFCVegas54⁰⁰ @DaveyGrantMMA vs @LASTSAMURAIUFC pic.twitter.com/I0WVVskSpd — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 13, 2022

UFC Vegas 54 goes down on Saturday May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 7:30PM EST and the main card kicking off at 10PM EST.