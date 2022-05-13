Report: Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva Dubai helipad boxing event canceled

A boxing event in Dubai featuring Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva (in separate bouts) has reportedly been canceled following the death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The event, which was set to take place this weekend (Sat., May 14, 2022) on a rooftop helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, was headlined by Mayweather versus former sparring partner, Don Moore, and Anderson Silva mixing it up with UAE Warriors Lightweight champion, Bruno Machado, in exhibition bouts.

With the death of Sheikh Khalifa, UAE has instituted a three-day mourning period, which shuts down, “work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector,” according to state media agency WAM.

Earlier in the day, Mayweather commented on Sheikh Khalifa’s death via social media.

“Sending my condolences to the entire UAE,” he wrote. “RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

There’s been no official word on what will happen to the event, but TMZ reports there’s a possibility the fights could be moved one week back to May 21, 2022.

Mayweather hasn’t fought since an exhibition bout against Logan Paul in June 2021. Following that event, Mayweather claimed he was done accepting fights, whether they were official or not. It’s unclear how much money Mayweather was offered to fight a former sparring partner, but we don’t doubt it’s a seven- or eight-figure amount.

As for Silva, he’s coming off a big 2021, which saw him beat Julio Cesar Chavez and knockout Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring (watch highlights). YouTuber-turned boxing phenom, Jake Paul, has recently been calling him out, which would certainly be something to see.