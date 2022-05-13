Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller added to UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas

#TeamIridium Fight News Our man @BobbyKGreen takes aim at his 11th @ufc victory vs. Jim Miller on July 2 ✍ #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/5hH1pyCwvj

The upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event — set to go down on July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada — is already loaded with one intriguing bout after another, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers aren’t quite done stacking the deck.

Bobby Green has been booked to battle Jim Miller at the PPV extravaganza, according Team Iridium Sports Agency, which manages Green. The surging Lightweight recently had his two-fight win streak snapped at the hands of top contender, Islam Makhachev, in February of this year.

As for Miller, he has won two in a row against Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta, both via second round technical (knockout). The fight will be the long-time veteran’s fortieth inside the Octagon, a company record.

This two were initially booked to fight back in 2014 at UFC 172, but Green bowed out of the fight with an injury. In 2021, the duo was set to fight at UFC 258 before the fight was canceled the day before the show after “King” collapsed shorty after weighing in.

UFC 276 will feature a Middleweight title fight as Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his Featherweight belt against Max Holloway in a trilogy fight. Further on down the card, Robbie Lawler takes on Bryan Barberena, while Sean O’Malley battles Pedro Munhoz.

