Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal booked for UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 6

In the works … Vicente Luque ( @VicenteLuqueMMA ) vs. Geoff Neal ( @handzofsteelmma ) for a UFC Fight Night on Aug. 6, location TBD. Fun, important matchup in the UFC’s welterweight division. pic.twitter.com/paN8sYEklY

A Welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal is slated to go down at an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “Fight Night”-themed event on Aug. 6, 2022, at a location that has yet to be determined. That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamato, who confirmed the booking.

Luque (No. 6) is looking to rebound from a tough loss at the hands of Belal Muhammad last month, snapping his four-fight win streak and stopping his ascension into the Top 5. The defeat was only Luque’s second in the last four years.

As for Neal (No. 12), he got back into the win column at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021, edging out Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision. Prior to that, “Handz of Steel” had dropped two straight at the hands of Neil Magny and Stephen Thompson.

The ESPN+-streamed event currently features a Light Heavyweight showdown between former title contender, Thiago Santos, taking on Jamahal Hill. Also, Terrence McKinney will battle Erick Gonzalez in a Lightweight bout.