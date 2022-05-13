Live! UFC Vegas 54 early weigh-ins video results | Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 54 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a Light Heavyweight bout between former division champion, Jan Blachowicz, and top-ranked contender, Aleksandar Rakic.

Before the ESPN2 and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features a 205-pound tilt between Ion Cutelaba and Ryan Spann, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in event will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above, beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Blachowicz vs. Rakic” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember, too, that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 54 Main Event On ESPN2/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

UFC Vegas 54 Main Card Prelims On ESPN2/ESPN+

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

135 lbs.: Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (136)

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian (125.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)

155 lbs.: Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

UFC Vegas 54 Prelims Card On ESPN2/ESPN+

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125)

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson (155) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

115 lbs.: Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario (126.5)* vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)

185 lbs.: Nick Maximov (184.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185)

*Missed weight, will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Taira

