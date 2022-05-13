Watch Bellator 281: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | MVP vs. Storley

Bellator 281 is set to go down later today (Fri., May 13, 2022) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, featuring an interim Welterweight title fight between Michael Page and Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Lyoto Machida will make the drop back down to Middleweight to face Fabian Edwards.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 281 this afternoon, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 281’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 1:00 p.m. ET:

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel (41-13) vs. Robert Whiteford (16-4)

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (14-4) vs. Tim Wilde (14-4)

125 lbs.: Kate Jackson (11-5-1) vs. Elina Kallionidou (8-4)

205 lbs.: Arunas Andriuskevicus (15-5) vs. David Trallero (8-5)

205 lbs.: Lee Chadwick (27-15-1) vs. Maciej Rozanski (13-3)

145 lbs.: Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) vs. Attila Korkmaz (12-6)

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (10-3) vs. Mark Lemminger (12-4)

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (9-4) vs. Alan Carlos (13-9)

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco (6-3) vs. Lanchana Green (4-4-1)

