Bellator 281 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | MVP vs. Storley

Bellator 281 is set to go down TODAY (Fri., May 13, 2022) live from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, featuring an interim Welterweight title fight between Michael Page and Logan Storley. Also on the card, Lyoto Machida battles Fabian Edwards, while Paul Daley takes on Wendell Giácomo in his retirement fight.

Bellator 280’s “Prelims” undercard will air on Showtime at 12:30 p.m. ET, with main card action beginning at 4 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 281 below.

BELLATOR 281 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Michael Page vs Logan Storley Interim Welterweight title fight

185 lbs.: Lyoto Machida vs Fabian Edwards

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

170 lbs.: Paul Daley vs Wendell Giácomo

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

125 lbs.: Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

205 lbs.: Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. David Trallero

205 lbs.: Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

145 lbs.: Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green

