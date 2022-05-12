Pissed Nate Diaz urinates on UFC Performance Institute grounds, dares to be cut | Pic

Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y

From “slapping” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, insulting the promotion’s apparel and asking to be released from his contract, there isn’t anything Nate Diaz won’t do to draw attention to himself.

Why?

Because he can do whatever he wants since the promotion will not cut him. That’s according to the Stockton slugger, who posted a picture of himself recently on Twitter urinating on UFC’s Performance Institute grounds in his latest act of defiance toward the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) company in the world.

Diaz has been pleading with the promotion for some time now to give him a fight, but despite all of his social media rants, matchmakers have not budged and have yet to book him for what could be his final fight ever with UFC. There were rumblings of a potential scrap against Welterweight sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, but that seems to be dead in the water.

Michael Chandler threw his name in the hat for a potential showdown against Diaz at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022, but there has been no movement on that front. Of course, Dustin Poirier has been trying to get his fight against Diaz rescheduled for some time now, but he hasn’t gained much traction, either.

For now, it seems Diaz — who is on a two-fight losing streak — will do all he can to draw attention to his cause and hopefully “piss” off some people enough to either grant him his wish of booking him a fight ... or release him outright.