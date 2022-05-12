 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson hit with extended sit following knockout loss

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMA: MAY 07 UFC 274 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 274 injuries and medical suspensions for the athletes who competed at the “Oliveira vs. Gaethje”-led event this past weekend (Sat., May 7, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., have been obtained by MMA Fighting.

Unsurprisingly, leading the way in mandated medical sits is Tony Ferguson, who will be sidelined for at least the next two months following a devastating knockout loss at the hands foot of Michael Chandler (highlights).

Here is the full list of medical suspension from UFC 274:

  • Charles Oliveira – 30 days
  • Justin Gaethje – 30 days
  • Tony Ferguson – 60 days for KO
  • Michael Chandler – 30 days
  • Ovince Saint-Preux – 30 days
  • Mauricio Rua – 30 days
  • Francisco Trinaldo – 30 days
  • Danny Roberts – 45 days
  • Blagoy Ivanov – 30 days
  • Cameron VanCamp – 60 days for knockout
  • Melissa Gatto – 30 days
  • C.J. Vergara – 30 days
  • Kleydson Rodrigues – 45 days
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima – 30 days
  • Ariane Carnelossi – 30 days
  • Journey Newson – 30 days
  • Fernie Garcia – 30 days

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

