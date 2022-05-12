UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson hit with extended sit following knockout loss

UFC 274 injuries and medical suspensions for the athletes who competed at the “Oliveira vs. Gaethje”-led event this past weekend (Sat., May 7, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., have been obtained by MMA Fighting.

Unsurprisingly, leading the way in mandated medical sits is Tony Ferguson, who will be sidelined for at least the next two months following a devastating knockout loss at the hands foot of Michael Chandler (highlights).

Here is the full list of medical suspension from UFC 274:

Charles Oliveira – 30 days

Justin Gaethje – 30 days

Tony Ferguson – 60 days for KO

Michael Chandler – 30 days

Ovince Saint-Preux – 30 days

Mauricio Rua – 30 days

Francisco Trinaldo – 30 days

Danny Roberts – 45 days

Blagoy Ivanov – 30 days

Cameron VanCamp – 60 days for knockout

Melissa Gatto – 30 days

C.J. Vergara – 30 days

Kleydson Rodrigues – 45 days

Marcos Rogerio de Lima – 30 days

Ariane Carnelossi – 30 days

Journey Newson – 30 days

Fernie Garcia – 30 days

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

