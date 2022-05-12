UFC 276 tickets: How to buy seats for ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ on July 2 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a championship doubleheader to the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tickets going on sale to the general public tomorrow (Fri., May 13, 2022).

The easiest way to scoop on seats is by heading over to axs.com and securing an online purchase.

Members of UFC Fight Club (join here) were able to scoop them up yesterday (Weds., May 11, 2022), while subscribers to the UFC Newsletter (sign up through UFC.com) can get theirs today (Thurs., May 12) at 10 a.m. ET. The general public won’t be able to join the party until tomorrow (Fri., May 13) at 10 a.m. ET.

The event, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena on Sat., July 2, 2022, will be headlined by a Middleweight title fight between division champion, Israel Adesanya, and Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will collide in a Featherweight championship trilogy fight.

Also on the card, Robbie Lawler returns to face off against Bryan Barberena, while Sean O’Malley will take on Pedro Munhoz in a pivotal Bantamweight affair. Plus, Uriah Hall tangles with Andre Muniz and Maycee Barber battles Jessica Eye.

