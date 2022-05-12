. @ESPNPlus sold more than 400,000 U.S. PPV units for #UFC274 Saturday night @FootprintCNTR , its best performance of the year so far, per SBJ sources. UFC went up against @Canelo on DAZN. pic.twitter.com/DCxCweZM2q

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Perhaps unexpectedly, UFC 274 proved to be rather big business for the promotion. Sports Business Journal reports that the event sold over 400k pay-per-view (PPV) buys, making it the best-selling UFC event of 2022. While this is the first event of the year in which PPV numbers have been leaked, we now have a ceiling for the previous four events of the year.

UFC 270-UFC 273 were headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2, Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington, and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung. Neither the Heavyweight title unification nor a grudge match featuring a proven PPV draw surpassed Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, an excellent title fight with little additional drama.

It’s a big win for “Do Bronx,” who received PPV points despite his issues on the scale. Interestingly enough, Oliveira’s previous two title fights also had the buy information released: UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” sold 500k while UFC 262: “Oliveira vs. Chandler” clocked in at an estimated 300k. Oliveira’s reputation as a hugely entertaining champion and consistent finisher is really paying off!

The next major PPV for the promotion is UFC 275 in Singapore on June 11, headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka and featuring a second title match between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos.

Insomnia

Jared Cannonier doesn’t seem like he enjoyed hanging out with his peers at UFC 274.

Fat Paddy jokes aside, Pimblett has never missed weight inside the Octagon, and Hadley has ...

Paddy Pimblett catching strays here at #UFCVegas54. @JakeHadleyMMA asked about missing weight for his Contender Series fight and clarifies that he's not like "Paddy Piglet." pic.twitter.com/t1aPBe0EFx — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 11, 2022

If you didn’t get a chance to listen to the Pat Barry interview, do yourself a favor and never correct that decision.

take that 30k crypto bonus from Rose and give it to Ariel Helwani for sitting through listening to Pat Barry have a 30 minute existential crisis live on air without driving a pencil into his ears — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) May 11, 2022

The recent post from Anthony Johnson prompted some speculation about “Rumble,” who isn’t looking all that large?

Paulo Costa finds a flaw in the new advertisement that features Israel Adesanya.

they should have at least cut off the swollen tits part — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 11, 2022

Cub Swanson doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down at 38 years of age.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A recent Strawweight signing to keep an eye on ...

Undefeated strawweight Yasmine Jauregui (8-0) has signed with the #UFC, per her management @TeamIridiumISA. Absolutely fantastic signing. Sky-high potential. pic.twitter.com/IzpOGKFrk0 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 11, 2022

Andrea Lee with the brutal triangle/armbar combo plus added elbows:

Andrea Lee sigue subiendo en su división y este Sábado tendrá otra actuación importante en #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/9pmDjXm59p — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 9, 2022

One hell of a comeback from the boxing archives!

The way Ray Mercer prevailed against Tommy Morrison pic.twitter.com/6lA53txKm8 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 10, 2022

Random Land

Use the force?

Midnight Music: I just posted a Black Midi song like two weeks ago, but they also just announced a new album and released a single, so ... my hands are tied.

