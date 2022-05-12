Live: Bellator 281 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | MVP vs. Storley

Bellator 281 is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., May 13, 2022) live from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, featuring an interim Welterweight title fight between Michael Page and Logan Storley. Also, Lyoto Machida battled Fabian Edwards, while Paul Daley takes on Wendell Giácomo.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (May 12) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 8 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

170 lbs.: Michael Page (168.6) vs Logan Storley (169.4)

185 lbs.: Lyoto Machida (185) vs Fabian Edwards (185)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (125.2)

175 lbs.: Paul Daley (174.4) vs Wendell Giacomo (174.2)

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer (205) vs. Simon Biyong (205.2)

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Robert Whiteford (145.8)

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)

125 lbs.: Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.8)

205 lbs.: Lee Chadwick (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (204.8)

145 lbs.: Andrew Fisher (145.5) vs. Attila Korkmaz (145.8)

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (168.8) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.2)

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (184.8) vs. Alan Carlos (189.2)*

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco (115.2) vs. Lanchana Green (115)

*missed weight

