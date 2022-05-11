Jan Blachowicz: ‘I am like Gollum,’ UFC title ‘is my precious,’ sees Glover Teixeira beating Jiri Prochazka

Jan Blachowicz wants his belt back.

“The Legendary Polish Power” was stifled in its last time out at UFC 267 in Oct. 2021. Blachowicz, 39, was challenged by the wily veteran, 42-year-old Glover Teixeira, who had strung together enough wins to justify a second career UFC title shot. Seven years after the first opportunity against Jon Jones, Teixeira made good by submitting Blachowicz with a second-round rear-naked choke (watch highlights).

Now, Teixeira is set to defend against former RIZIN Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore. But first, Blachowicz will look to rebound by taking out Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of UFC Vegas 54 this Saturday night (May 14, 2022).

“My hunger level is much bigger than before because I was the champion,” Blachowicz said at UFC Vegas 54 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “I know how it feels, and I know how to be the best in the world, and I want to feel it again. Much more than ever. It’s much like Lord of the Rings. You know Gollum? The ring is his precious. I am like Gollum. That is my precious. I want to get the belt back.”

Having gotten to share the Octagon with the seasoned Brazilian, Blachowicz has full confidence in Teixeira’s abilities despite the age gap he’ll have against the consistently dangerous finisher out of the Czech Republic.

“If it’s Glover who fought me, it will be the same [result],” Blachowicz said. “He’ll take down Jiri and finish the fight on the ground. But Jiri’s a crazy fighter, wild style. You never know what he’s going to do.

“A little bit [I hope Teixeira wins], yes, because I would like to do rematch with him and take the belt from his hands,” he concluded. “And I hope if he defends the belt, he will not retire.”

