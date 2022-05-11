Charles Oliveira shocked the world on Saturday night at UFC 274 when he went toe to toe with Justin Gaethje in a slugfest and came out on top. The two hit each other with blistering shots through the first round, but it was Oliveira who took advantage of his knockdown. He took Gaethje’s back and quickly sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing “The Highlight” to tap.

If you were watching the standard U.S. broadcast of the event, you had Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier on the mic doing their standard “OOOOOH!” and “Just ... like ... that!” reactions.

If you were lucky enough to be enjoying the fights from Brazil with the Combate commentary team, you got a full blown nuclear explosion of excitement as “Do Bronx” celebrated his 11th win in a row and 12th submission under the UFC banner, extending his record.

This commentator went OFF after Oliveira's submission win ⬆️ #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/SPJCAnG1bm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2022

You can only imagine what the scene would have been like if UFC 274 had stayed in Rio de Janeiro as originally planned instead of being moved to Arizona, which is challenger Gaethje’s home state. Perhaps we won’t have to imagine for much longer as Oliveira is asking the UFC to set up his next fight for the vacant lightweight title in Brazil.

“I’ve asked to fight in December [in Brazil]. I deserve this,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “The Brazilian people deserve this. We deserve this, for this fight to be in Brazil. If it’s Sao Paulo, that’s 100 percent. But I would really like this fight to be in Brazil.”

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly declared Oliveira the #1 contender for the vacant lightweight title, a belt that Oliveira held until missing weight by half a pound on Friday morning. You can actually see White telling Oliveira this at the end of the video clip above, with equally entertaining commentary.

“And now he is being held by the tomato!” the Combate commentator yelled.