Event: UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier”

Date: Sat., July 2, 2022

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET “Prelims” | 10 p.m. ET PPV Main Card)

UFC 276 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 276 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

UFC 276 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland (No. 4) vs. Alex Pereira

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz (No. 10) vs. Sean O’Malley (No. 13)

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall (No. 9) vs. Andre Muniz (No. 13)

135 lbs.: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares (No. 12) vs. Dricus du Plessis

125 lbs.: Lauren Murphy (No. 2) vs. Miesha Tate

125 lbs.: Jessica Eye (No. 12) vs. Maycee Barber (No. 14)

170 lbs.: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

For more upcoming UFC events click here.