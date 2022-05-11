UFC 274 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Watch Michael Chandler celebrate Tony Ferguson knockout in super slo-mo

UFC 274 went down last Saturday night (May 7, 2022) inside Talkingstick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona which provided fight fans with a memorable night of action inside the Octagon...and some out of it.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira improved his win streak to 11 straight by absolutely dominating Justin Gaethje, submitting him in the very first round (see it here). In further action, Michael Chandler scored one of the most brutal knockouts of the year after sleeping Tony Ferguson with a laser-like kick to the chin (video here).

They even managed to sneak in a few of the rare highlights from the dreadful co-main event, which saw Carla Esparza once again reclaim the women’s strawweight title by winning a split-decision over Rose Namajunas.

Now you can see all of the action from the night’s pay-per-view (PPV) event in super-slow motion thanks to Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) ever-popular “Fight Motion” video series which recaps the night’s action using ghost-cam.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.