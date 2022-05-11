A lightweight showdown between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been rebooked to go down at a scheduled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

That’s according to MMA Fighting, who confirmed the booking a few days after the fight was scrapped from UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona after “Cowboy” fell ill as a result of food poisoning. Lauzon wasn’t too thrilled after catching wind of Cerrone’s withdrawal, but thankfully he won’t have to wait too long to settle business.

Cerrone recently revealed that he’d be done fighting after two more fights, which includes his upcoming bout against his fellow post-fight bonus-hogging foe. “Cowboy” is currently winless in his last six fights, prompting Dana White to say that the loser of the fight would more than likely get cut. No word on if that still holds true now that there’s a new date and location.

The ESPN+-streamed event will be headlined by a pivotal Featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Meanwhile, Kevin Holland will battle Tim Means in a welterweight slugfest and Joaquin Buckley battles Albert Duraev.