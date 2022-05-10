Mike Tyson facing no charges for punching airplane passenger

Mike Tyson will be able to carry on with his business after being annoyed to the point of violence on a recent flight.

It was announced on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) that the boxing icon won’t be facing any charges for striking 36-year-old Melvin Townsend III while onboard a recent flight to San Francisco, Calif.

“We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said in a statement first published by USA Today. “Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

Video of the incident involving Tyson and Townsend went viral late last month. Tyson could be seen standing up and punching Townsend who sat behind him before Townsend made a sad look at the camera with blood on his face.

Tyson was alleged to have been harassed by his fellow passenger thus resulting in his reaction. Townsend also allegedly threw a water bottle at Tyson before he got what was coming to him.

Both men were questioned at the San Francisco International Airport before their release, Townsend being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, it was reported that Florida’s Townsend owns a “habitual felony offender status” with several past charges on his record.

Tyson was uninjured in his provocation.