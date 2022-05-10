The UFC’s last London event in March went so well that the promotion immediately began making plans to return to the UK ASAP. That means an extra event in July, already a stacked month with two pay-per-view events. Sandwiched in-between will be the next UFC London on July 23rd at the O2 Arena, and “Meatball” Molly McCann will be there.

As officially announced by UFC Europe, Molly McCann will face Hannah Goldy in a women’s flyweight bout.

McCann is currently on a two fight winning streak, with her last win over Luana Carolina at UFC London in March being a KO of the Year contender. Overall, “Meatball” is 5-3 UFC, 12-4 MMA. Goldy fights for the first time since an armbar win over Emily Whitmire in September of 2021. Prior to that she suffered losses to Diana Belbita and Miranda Granger in her other UFC fights. She carries a 1-2 UFC, 6-2 MMA record.

Spinning elbow KO!!!!



What a moment for Molly McCann! Unbelievable! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/irD7faUCv3 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) March 19, 2022

UFC London on Jyly 23rd is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Cursti Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Also confirmed for the card: a middleweight tilt between Jack Hermansson and Darren Till, and a light heavyweight bout between Alexander Gustafsson and Nikita Krylov. Surging prospect Muhammad Mokaev also fights Charles Johnson at flyweight.

As of this writing, there’s no confirmation on whether “Meatball’s” partner in crime Paddy Pimblett will fight on the card. In a recent interview over UFC 274 weekend, Pimblett expressed interest in fighting on the card but implied there were still issues surrounding pay to sort out first.