Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on finalizing an interim Flyweight title fight for the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 30, 2022, between former division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, and top contender, Kai Kara-France.

That’s according to Ariel Helwani, who revealed that UFC matchmakers opted to take this route instead of booking a fourth straight fight between current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Moreno because “Daico” is currently nursing a finger injury.

Unfortunate injuries aside, this match up would be a welcomed site for the 125-pound title picture since Figueiredo and Moreno have fought each other three straight times, holding the belt hostage for close to 2.5 years for all intents and purposes. As it stands, “Daico” is up 2-1 on “The Assassin Baby.”

As for Kara-France, he is currently enjoying a three-fight win streak, which includes first round knockout wins over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt. France was last seen defeating Askar Askarov in March 2022. Meanwhile, Moreno and Askarov have fought once before, with “The Assassin Baby” defeating the New Zealander at UFC 245 via unanimous decision.

UFC 277 doesn’t have a location locked down at the moment, though the report states that Dallas, Texas, is the current frontrunner to host the event. Other bouts planned include Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich, as well as Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa at Middleweight.

Keep it tuned to MMAmania.com as more details are confirmed for UFC 277.