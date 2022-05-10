 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Michael Chandler answers Nate Diaz’s call, vows to ‘spin your head on its axis’

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAY 07 UFC 274 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nate Diaz’s search for a fight is a bit on an ongoing saga. The popular veteran only has a single fight left on his UFC contract, which seems to be an issue for the promotion. It’s delayed or outright prevented match ups vs. potential opponents like Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier to name just a few. Instead, UFC remains insistent on Khamzat Chimaev as Diaz’s final fight, a match up which makes less and less sense as Chimaev continues to climb the Welterweight ladder.

There may be at least one more option for the Stockton native, however. Diaz posted a weight class and date, and Michael Chandler is willing to fill the role. Fresh off his “Knockout of the Year” over Tony Ferguson (watch it!), Chandler is down to jump back into class and up a weight class to face Diaz.

Naturally, “Iron” promises a knockout too.

After answer the call, Chandler added an additional tweet, advising Diaz to “keep your mouth shut” and get the fight booked.

Diaz has lost two in a row, last competing in June of 2021 vs. Leon Edwards. The 37 year old slugger is unranked and hasn’t won a fight since 2019, but he remains one of the sport’s brightest stars. Meanwhile, Chandler lined himself up for a title fight or showdown vs. McGregor in his post-fight interview, but if those fights are still out of his reach, Diaz might be the next best thing.

At the very least, it makes more sense than the Khamzat fight!

Insomnia

The reality of Rose Namajunas’ performance and situation seems to have sunken in a bit.

Speaking of, a pair of reactions to Namajunas vs. Esparza that made me laugh.

Rough weekend for the 2021 coach of the year, but that’s MMA for ya!

“People don’t think it be like it is, but it do.”

Tony Ferguson seems to be in good spirits after a rough knockout loss. At least he looked sharp for the first five minutes!

Throwback! Was anyone else unaware that Jon Anik has been covering the sport for quite this long?

Update: Sean Strickland is still being weird on Twitter.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through this thread to relive every front kick KO in UFC history:

Landed a few low kicks then went high ...

Anthony Rocco Martin picked up his first regional win since getting released by UFC.

Random Land

Fun fact: bears are rather good at climbing rock faces.

Midnight Music: WEEZY F BABY!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

