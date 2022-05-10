Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nate Diaz’s search for a fight is a bit on an ongoing saga. The popular veteran only has a single fight left on his UFC contract, which seems to be an issue for the promotion. It’s delayed or outright prevented match ups vs. potential opponents like Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier to name just a few. Instead, UFC remains insistent on Khamzat Chimaev as Diaz’s final fight, a match up which makes less and less sense as Chimaev continues to climb the Welterweight ladder.

There may be at least one more option for the Stockton native, however. Diaz posted a weight class and date, and Michael Chandler is willing to fill the role. Fresh off his “Knockout of the Year” over Tony Ferguson (watch it!), Chandler is down to jump back into class and up a weight class to face Diaz.

Naturally, “Iron” promises a knockout too.

I’m there. Quick turn around. Spin your head on its axis. @natediaz209 https://t.co/43AJiZtmlx — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

After answer the call, Chandler added an additional tweet, advising Diaz to “keep your mouth shut” and get the fight booked.

Hey @natediaz209 ...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me...if you’re lucky. See you at the top! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Diaz has lost two in a row, last competing in June of 2021 vs. Leon Edwards. The 37 year old slugger is unranked and hasn’t won a fight since 2019, but he remains one of the sport’s brightest stars. Meanwhile, Chandler lined himself up for a title fight or showdown vs. McGregor in his post-fight interview, but if those fights are still out of his reach, Diaz might be the next best thing.

At the very least, it makes more sense than the Khamzat fight!

Insomnia

The reality of Rose Namajunas’ performance and situation seems to have sunken in a bit.

Speaking of, a pair of reactions to Namajunas vs. Esparza that made me laugh.

I take advantage that you didn't block me on twitter, I want to say that your fight yesterday was the worst in strawweight history, champion of boredom, I can't wait to rip your head off. congratulations on the boredom belt, but fans of this sport want to see a massacre,I'll do! — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) May 8, 2022

Jesus get chandler back in there to do more backflips — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Rough weekend for the 2021 coach of the year, but that’s MMA for ya!

Trevor Whitman was having the time of his life pic.twitter.com/tP9a0Knipm — TheArtOfWar2 (@MiracleMMA__) May 8, 2022

“People don’t think it be like it is, but it do.”

Tony Ferguson seems to be in good spirits after a rough knockout loss. At least he looked sharp for the first five minutes!

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

Throwback! Was anyone else unaware that Jon Anik has been covering the sport for quite this long?

Update: Sean Strickland is still being weird on Twitter.

I finally tried weed. Gotta say it was disappointing, I don't see the appeal of it. I felt slow and sluggish, couldn't help to be bothered by the fact if I had to kill a man it would be more difficult... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 9, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through this thread to relive every front kick KO in UFC history:

Lyoto Machida vs Vitor Belfort (2018) pic.twitter.com/ADYrj8TGWA — TheSugaBible (@SugaBible) May 8, 2022

Landed a few low kicks then went high ...

Brutal head kick KO just now at Fairtex Fight Promotion.



Batman Or.Atchariya smokes Nakrob Fairtex in just 21 seconds. pic.twitter.com/hhwp51mvzm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 7, 2022

Anthony Rocco Martin picked up his first regional win since getting released by UFC.

Anthony Rocco Martin with the submission!!#CES68 pic.twitter.com/llxn2BI7ZQ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 7, 2022

Random Land

Fun fact: bears are rather good at climbing rock faces.

Midnight Music: WEEZY F BABY!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.