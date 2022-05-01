What do you buy when you’re one of the highest paid combat sports athletes in the world? A 63-foot Lamborghini Technomar super-yacht worth over $3 million dollars, apparently.

Conor McGregor has had a pretty good weekend. He spent his Saturday night watching his friend Katie Taylor win a thrilling boxing match against Amanda Cerrano, and got a couple of solid potshots off at Jake Paul’s expense in the process. And then on Sunday his limited edition Lamborghini ‘supercar of the sea’ arrived.

Follow along as McGregor takes his new boat for a spin:

Fuck a dolphin, I’m the whale pic.twitter.com/2MCRe663HX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

The Lamborghini Technomar carries two 4000 horsepower V12 engines that can take the vessel up to 70MPH. It’s also posh as all hell, featuring a fully kitted out kitchen, dining room, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

McGregor’s has several custom features — out of the 63 Technomars built, McGregor owns #12, a little tribute to his Proper 12 whiskey that largely paid for the thing. It’s also green like the bottles his booze is served in.

McGregor is still recovering from a bad leg break suffered in his third fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. While “The Notorious” has staked out a fall 2022 return date and a goal of winning a third UFC title at welterweight, details are still very shaky until doctors clear him to train fully.