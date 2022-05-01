It wouldn’t be a weekend of fighting without at least one questionable referee or judging controversy, and this week’s winner in that regard is the Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier fight at UFC Vegas 53.

Collier was the first fighter in years to force Arlovski into a proper brawl, bloodying the aging legend and possibly breaking his nose. When the scores got read though, it was Arlovski who won the split decision with two 29-28 scores. The dissenting judge gave the fight to Collier 30-27, which is how we and several other media outlets scored it.

Collier would seemingly storm out of the cage, ignoring Arlovski’s calls to shake hands after the decision was read. Hours later, he took to Twitter to explain his actions.

“[To] clarify, it looked like I walked away from Andrei Arlovski at then end of the [fight] like a poor sport,” Collier wrote on Twitter. “I was told to leave the cage, then to go back and he was in an interview. I’d never disrespect an opponent like that, let alone a legend who I have the utmost respect for.”

Clarify, it looked like I walked away from @AndreiArlovski at then end of the like a poor sport, I was told to leave the cage, then to go back and he was in an interview. I'd never disrespect an opponent like that, let alone a legend who I have the utmost respect for#UFCVegas53 — Jake Collier (@Jakecollier88) May 1, 2022

UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky backed up Collier’s words, writing “I can vouch as I was looking right at it. Jake was directed out...Andrei saw him leaving, walked over to the door and yelled “Jake” a few times. Jake turned around to go back, but by then Andrei was already walking back to Bisping. No disrespect whatsoever by either.”

I can vouch as I was looking right at it. Jake was directed out...Andrei saw him leaving, walked over to the door and yelled "Jake" a few times. Jake turned around to go back, but by then Andrei was already walking back to Bisping. No disrespect whatsoever by either. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) May 1, 2022

It says a lot that Collier’s only comment on the fight was about accidentally snubbing Arlovski, rather than anything about the extremely bogus decision that robbed him of what would have been his biggest career win.

The loss drops Jake Collier to 13-7 MMA, 5-6 UFC. The win puts Andrei Arlovski on a four fight winning streak, which is an impressive and rare feat in the UFC heavyweight division.