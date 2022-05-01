Jake Paul announces the date for his next boxing fight

Jake Paul’s next boxing fight has an official date.

The YouTuber turned combat sports participant has been talking about an August 2022 return for months. But now we have an exact date as shared through Paul’s social media accounts: Saturday August 13th.

There’s still no update regarding who he might fight. In a previous interview with Teddy Atlas, “The Problem Child” gave a list of potential opponents that included Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, and Tommy Fury.

An extensive back and forth between Paul and Bisping put the 43 year old retired middleweight champion at the top of the list. But realistically, “The Count” is blind in one eye and generally uninterested in the fight.

if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt pic.twitter.com/CyT0rPk37g — michael (@bisping) April 29, 2022

More recently, Paul namedropped Anderson Silva again and then suggested Mike Tyson would be the perfect opponent.

“Mike Tyson is the biggest name possible,” Paul told talkSport. “For sure that’s number one on my list. He just called me out on Joe Rogan’s podcast and said ‘Let’s do it.’ I think that breaks so many records. It would be fun, it would be legendary and it would be crazy for me to share the ring with such an iconic legend, someone that I look up to. It would be weird fighting him but at the same time, it would be awesome.”

“Yes, there is contact and conversations,” he finished.

Paul and his team have made it clear that they’re looking for someone with more star power to help carry the card after an event initially booked against Tommy Fury and changed to a Tyron Woodley rematch in December 2021 underperformed on pay-per-view.