Watch: Bare Knuckle FC 24 fight ends with crazy uppercut KO faceplant

While Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 24 probably wasn’t at the top of the watching list for many combat sports fans this weekend, the night did (as usual) result in a bunch of really wild knockouts. Including this one from Billy Wagner, who caught his opponent 43 seconds into their bout with his face in the perfect position for a brutal uppercut.

It was an overhand left that Wagner wobbled Jacob Kreitel with, setting up the uppercut which faceplanted Kreitel to the canvas.

Billy Wagner with the KO



[ #BKFC24 | LIVE NOW | BKTV APP ] pic.twitter.com/Z3pZ5As0KB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 1, 2022

Wagner was a 4-2 pro boxer coming into BKFC 24, his first bare knuckle affair. Kreitel entered the fight with a 1-6 pro MMA fight and apparently two bare knuckle bouts with no known results that both took place over the last 30 days.

In other Bare Knuckle FC 24 results, Joe Riggs was unable to avenge the “Montana Tomata” incident from the weigh-ins where Lorenzo Hunt shoved a half-eaten tomato into his face. Hunt KO’d the former UFC fixture Riggs via KO 1:12 into round two.

Lorenzo Hunt smashes a into Joe Riggs’ face at the #BKFC24 weigh-ins pic.twitter.com/1oOz07WcHr — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 30, 2022

To actually see Hunt defeat Riggs you’ll have to watch the event over at FITE.TV (the prelims are free) but we’ve got some other mean knockout finishes from the card mixed into the results below:

Bare Knuckle FC 24 main card results:

Lorenzo Hunt def. Joe Riggs via KO (Punches) at 1:12 of Round 2, defends BKFC Light Heavyweight Championship



BKFC Light Heavyweight Champion



[ #BKFC24 | LIVE NOW | BKTV APP ] pic.twitter.com/tzfnvYe4zi — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 1, 2022

Rusty Crowder def. Louie Lopez via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 2:00 of Round 1

Leo Pla def. Leo Bercier via TKO (Referee’s Stoppage) at 1:17 of Round 3

Kai Stewart def. Daniel Gary via KO (Right Uppercut) at 1:10 of Round 1

Andy Nguyen def. Cassie Robb via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Sawyer Depee def. William Dunkle via TKO (Right Hooks) at 1:17 of Round 1

Billy Wagner def. Jake Kreitel via KO (Right Uppercut-Left Hook Combo) at 0:43 of Round 1

Drew Angelcor def. Timmy Mason via Unanimous Decision (48-45, 48-45, 48-45)

Dallas Davison def. Erik Lopez via TKO (Retirement) at 1:08 of Round 2

BKFC 24 Preliminary Card results:

Braedon Tovey def. Jordan Christensen via TKO (Medical Stoppage – Vomiting) at 2:00 of Round 4 (yes you read that right, vomiting)

Tovey wins because Christiansen vomits his corner onto the canvas. #BKFC24 — Colossus of Croat (@TheCroColossus) May 1, 2022

James Dennis def. Brian Maxwell via TKO (Right Cross) at 0:26 of Round 2

James Dennis keeps Brian Maxwell winless by stopping him in the second round at #BKFC24. pic.twitter.com/HszUH7bK2s — FITE (@FiteTV) May 1, 2022

Dylan Schulte def. Darrick Gates via KO (Overhand Left) at 0:20 of Round 1