Crazy pretender or legit contender?

One of the most free-rolling hype trains in recent mixed martial arts (MMA) memory, Khamzat Chimaev, is back in action at UFC 273 tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022), taking on the biggest test of his young combat sports career, Gilbert Burns, a former 170-pound title challenger and current No. 2 seed in the talented Welterweight division.

The Chechen wrestler literally does not get punched, utterly dominating each of his four UFC fights and showcasing excellent skill and athleticism each appearance. Indeed, “Borz” looks the part of a future champion — and given the precedent of Khabib Nurmagomedov — it’s hard not to get on board. All the same, Burns is a massive step up in competition. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace with considerable knockout power in both hands, “Durinho” is no easy task for any foe at 170 pounds.

The “People’s Main Event” starts now!

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Khamzat, the monstrous favorite, was the first to sprint to the cage:

Then it was time for the former title challenger, Burns, to head to the Octagon:

Khamzat was literally sitting on top of the cage, smiling and soaking it all in, waiting for Burns to step inside with his SMESH brother, Darren Till — definitely never seen that before.

Round one:

Khamzat came out with a big looping right that missed, dropping to his knee and looking to get it immediately to the ground. Burns fought mightily to remain upright, with Khamzat finally dragging him to the bottom of the fence one minute in. Burns was able to get back to his feet, then did a nice roll to break his grip. Khamzat stood over him, with referee Mike Beltran stepping in to let Burns get back to his feet. Calf kick from Burns knocked Khamzat off balance, then a body kick as he started to settle in. Big straight right hand from Burns, then a left hook as Khamzat just bounced around looking to find an opening. Ovdrhand right from Burns, then a one-two combination that Khamzat didn’t really care to block. Big right hand from Khamzat, which was partially blocked. Low kick from Burns knocked Khamzat off balance as he was punching, with Khamzat returning in kind. Straight shot from Khamzat knocked Burns on his butt, then the Dagestani went nuts on the ground. Burns fired back with hammerfists off his back and eventually allowed Burns to get back to his feet. The two traded shots until the bell. Great round, most likely Khamzat got the edge.

Round two:

Looks like Burns has his wig split on the late ground-and-pound, but nothing serious. Burns attempted an early takedown, but Khamzat was nowhere to be found. Jabs from Khamzat pushed Burns up against cage, but he fired back and stunned “Borz” with a hard right hand. Front kick from Khamzat, then an overhand right hand Burns on the run. He attempted another takedown in the center of the cage, but Khamzat was in cement. Burns drilled him with a huge shot that stunned Khamzat, then he followed it up with a barrage of strikes that appeared to have Khamzat in trouble. The pace slowed and Khamzat was able to recover, scoring with a low kick as Burns continued his assulta upstairs. Burns continued to pour it on, ending up on his back and drilling Khamzat with a huge shot that busted up his nose. Khamzat continued to march forward regardless, getting a little wild with his shots as Burns continued to pound away with the straight jab. Body kick from Burns, countered by a right hand from Khamzat. Big shot from Burns at the bell that dropped Khamzat, then he kicked him on the way up, which looked illegal but not sure anyone cared. What a round!

Round three:

Five minutes to go and it appears that the fight was even. Khamzat came out pumping the jab, with Burns stinging him with jabs of his own and hard counter strikes. Burns, who looked visibly exhausted, went in for another shot and was almost able to take him off his feet. Burns shelled up along the fence with Khamzat drilling him with shots, blood from his forehead dripping down Khamzat’s back in the clinch. Khamzat continued to corral Burns along the fence like a wounded animal, clubbing him with partially-blocked shots and hoping for him to fall down. He didn’t. He landed a big right hand, which Khamzat returned moments later. With one minute to go, it was still a total dog fight with Burns landing three straight overhand rights, then following them up with a string of left jabs. Burns looked at the clock with 20 seconds to go, with Khamzat landing a high kick, then a shot to the belly at the end that very well could have won him the fight. OH WHAT A FIGHT!!!!!

Final result: Khamzat def. Burns via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.