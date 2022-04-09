Mike Malott and Mickey Gall battled earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Malott proved himself the sharper striker early on, and that resulted in a huge knockout win in the very first round.

At distance, Malott was the more accurate man, firing straight shots down the middle and landing his right hand at a good clip. A couple times, Gall seemed a bit stunned, but he nevertheless kept pushing forward. Gall did land a takedown and a couple punches as his foe worked back up, but that proved to be his last success of the bout. As Gall moved forward, Malott sat him down hard with a left hook, and he followed up with more brutal shots.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

