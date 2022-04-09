 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 273 highlights: Mike Malott brutally knocks out Mickey Gall in successful debut

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Mike Malott and Mickey Gall battled earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Malott proved himself the sharper striker early on, and that resulted in a huge knockout win in the very first round.

At distance, Malott was the more accurate man, firing straight shots down the middle and landing his right hand at a good clip. A couple times, Gall seemed a bit stunned, but he nevertheless kept pushing forward. Gall did land a takedown and a couple punches as his foe worked back up, but that proved to be his last success of the bout. As Gall moved forward, Malott sat him down hard with a left hook, and he followed up with more brutal shots.

LIVE! Watch UFC 273 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

In This Stream

UFC 273 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...