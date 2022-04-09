Aleksei Oleinik and Jared Vanderaa squared off earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. After a wild start, Oleinik found his way to top position and submitted his opponent in the first round.

Early on, Oleinik landed a couple good punches, but a Vanderaa right hand stunned him. That shot convinced the Russian to pursue the takedown, but Vanderaa took top position and started raining down punches. The situation looked grim, but Oleinik reversed his way into the back mount. Immediately, everything changed, and it wasn’t long before Oleinik earned his 60th pro win by way of neck crank.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

