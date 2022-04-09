 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 273 highlights: Aleksei Oleinik submits Jared Vanderaa via scarf hold headlock

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 273 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Aleksei Oleinik and Jared Vanderaa squared off earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. After a wild start, Oleinik found his way to top position and submitted his opponent in the first round.

LIVE! Watch UFC 273 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Early on, Oleinik landed a couple good punches, but a Vanderaa right hand stunned him. That shot convinced the Russian to pursue the takedown, but Vanderaa took top position and started raining down punches. The situation looked grim, but Oleinik reversed his way into the back mount. Immediately, everything changed, and it wasn’t long before Oleinik earned his 60th pro win by way of neck crank.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

In This Stream

UFC 273 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...