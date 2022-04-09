Two title fights will be decided later tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Unlike last month’s UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” event, the top three fights of the night really provide fairly equal levels of intrigue. Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is a great fight, a match up of heavy-handed and experienced Featherweights unlikely to disappoint. Max Holloway’s presence may be missed, but the title clash remains a quality main event.

Then, the co-main event title battle between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan provides this card’s serving of bad blood. The first scrap between the two ended in controversy and uncertainty, as Yan threw away the fight with an illegal knee just as he seemed to really be taking over. The two have been sniping at one another about who is the “real champion” for over a year now, and they’ll finally get to settle that debate inside the cage tonight.

Finally, the people’s main event of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns. I personally cannot remember the last time an up-and-coming prospect generated as much attention and hype as “Borz,” but it’s hard to deny his massively impressive performances. The Chechen athlete doesn’t seem to struggle inside the cage at all, but he faces a massive step up and former title challenger in this battle.

In advance to UFC 273, the promotion has released the official ‘Cold Open’ video, which can be seen in the above player. Narrated by the Hollywood actor Ron Perlman, the video recaps the drama and consequences ahead of these three pivotal contests. After tonight, the Featherweight title may or may not find a new home, there will be a single Bantamweight champion, and we’ll know if Khamzat Chimaev is a true title threat.

