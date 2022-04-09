Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili is widely regarded as the greatest women’s fight in history, and it’s getting a sequel. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN that Jedrzejczyk and Weili have verbally agreed to a rematch at UFC 275 on June 11, 2022, in Singapore, and that official contracts will be sent soon.

The two first battled for the Strawweight crown in March 2020, putting on an instant classic that Zhang won by split-decision (watch highlights). Immediately, fans expected a rematch due to the incredibly fun nature of the fight and just how competitive it was, but over two years have passed.

Weili went on to lose her title to Rose Namajunas in her next bout, and she failed to recapture the crown in the immediate rematch. Prior to those defeats last year, Weili hadn’t suffered a defeat since 2013. She remains the top-ranked contender at 115 lbs.

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk has been on the sidelines since their first fight, awaiting the right match up — and the right money! Though Jedrzejczyk has technically lost four of her last six bouts, each of those defeats came in title fights. She remains the most accomplished champion in Strawweight history, having defended her title five times from 2015-2017 before Namajunas upset “The Boogeywoman.”

UFC 275 is expected to feature a pair of title fights between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, as well as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos. For the latest fight card, click HERE!