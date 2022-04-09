We’re just a handful of hours away from UFC 273 going down live later tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. For those counting down the minutes and eagerly anticipating the forthcoming action, the promotion has released its final episode of the UFC 273 “Embedded” series.

This episode’s action focuses on weigh-in day. The four men involved in our championship contests — Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling — are shown sweating off the final pounds, and “Funkmaster” gets emotional on the scale. Later in the day, a behind-the-scenes view of the promotional weigh-ins shows Khamzat Chimaev egging on Gilbert Burns.

The official YouTube description reads:

Athletes make weight and then face off for three big bouts at UFC 273: champ Alexander Volkanovski’s title defense vs Korean Zombie; the title unification fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan; and welterweights Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

