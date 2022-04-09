There may be two title fights sitting atop the excellent UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022), but Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns is the unofficial main event, the bout generating the most excitement.

Burns is a badass fighter, a knockout artist with an incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu resume who’s fought for the Welterweight title. Nevertheless, the No. 2-ranked Welterweight enters this bout as a gigantic underdog, and he’s not the A-side of this match up.

Deserved or not, Chimaev is the star here.

The Chechen wrestler has been flawless inside the Octagon, racking up four largely effortless wins without taking more than a couple punches in the Octagon. He very much looks like a future champion, which has fans extremely excited and the promotion already lining him up for potential title fights.

While Chimaev himself is predicting a quick knockout, top-ranked Welterweight contender and analyst Belal Muhammad is going the other direction. In fact, he’s predicting Burns to be the superior kickboxer and heavier handed athlete in what he expects to be a striking battle.

“I think Burns finishes him in the second round,” Muhammad told ESPN. “Yeah, I don’t think Khamzat is gonna come out there shooting on Burns. I think it’s gonna be more so on the feet and Burns, he throws bombs. He’s not afraid to throw hard. I don’t really think it’s gonna be a wrestling match between either one of them, I don’t think either one of them is going to go for the grappling. I think it’s gonna be all on the feet and if Khamzat gets a little bit too long or lazy with his jab or cross, Burns can come over the top.

“Especially with that calf kick, too, I think it’s gonna lead to Khamzat having to switch stances maybe and then I don’t know how he is out of southpaw, but your defense usually isn’t as good as when you’re with your orthodox stance,” he added.

We’re just a few short hours away from finding out of “Remember The Name” is on the money.

