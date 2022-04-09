 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 273 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | The Khamzat show

We’ve purchased the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) and with it our dynamic tag team trio, Matt Ryan, Brendan Sokler and Case Harts, will deliver the best possible ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast imaginable throughout UFC 273’s main card, starting at 9:45 p.m. ET in the video player below!

We have a pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022), UFC 273, which makes me feel things I have not felt in a long time about a highly-anticipated event. It’s a ... how do you say ... thirst for violence? And the conductor on UFC 273’s violence train is the seemingly unstoppable, undefeated (10-0) force known as Khamzat Chimaev.

The bold Chechnya native burst onto the scene in as dominant a fashion as the sport has ever seen back in 2020, racking up three consecutive stoppage wins in just two months. Then, after a recovering from a career-threatening case of COVID-19, “Borz” went out and wiped the floor with top-ranked contender, Li Jingliang, at UFC 267 in Sept. 2021 (watch highlights).

And, with a win this evening over No. 2-seeded contender and former 170-pound title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat could very well be the next Welterweight title challenger by this time tomorrow. At the very least, he will be offered an incredible opportunity to be showcased on ABC against Colby Covington later this year.

In other words, UFC 273 can’t start soon enough!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Meanwhile, in UFC 273’s PPV main event, which will take place inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will feature a Featherweight title showdown between seemingly-unstoppable champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and a man nicknamed, “The Korean Zombie.”

If that sentence was the first sentence you’ve ever read about mixed martial arts (MMA), than you’re putting $70 on this PPV and you’re having a good time.

But, what if I told you that there’s a rematch of a fight that saw the then-champion illegally knee someone in the dome and then lose their title because of it. That’s the case of UFC 273’s co-main event as Petr Yan looks to unify his interim title with that of lineal champion, Aljamain Sterling.

You’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this.

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $70 smackers, don’t worry, we got you covered. We’re going to call every moment of UFC 273’s PPV main card on our YouTube channel LIVE tonight at 10 p.m. ET, bringing you as close to Jacksonville as we can from our New Jersey-based studio (video player embedded above for your convenience).

Let’s do the thing, gang.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

