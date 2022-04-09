We have a pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022), UFC 273, which makes me feel things I have not felt in a long time about a highly-anticipated event. It’s a ... how do you say ... thirst for violence? And the conductor on UFC 273’s violence train is the seemingly unstoppable, undefeated (10-0) force known as Khamzat Chimaev.

The bold Chechnya native burst onto the scene in as dominant a fashion as the sport has ever seen back in 2020, racking up three consecutive stoppage wins in just two months. Then, after a recovering from a career-threatening case of COVID-19, “Borz” went out and wiped the floor with top-ranked contender, Li Jingliang, at UFC 267 in Sept. 2021 (watch highlights).

And, with a win this evening over No. 2-seeded contender and former 170-pound title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat could very well be the next Welterweight title challenger by this time tomorrow. At the very least, he will be offered an incredible opportunity to be showcased on ABC against Colby Covington later this year.

In other words, UFC 273 can’t start soon enough!

Meanwhile, in UFC 273’s PPV main event, which will take place inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will feature a Featherweight title showdown between seemingly-unstoppable champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and a man nicknamed, “The Korean Zombie.”

If that sentence was the first sentence you’ve ever read about mixed martial arts (MMA), than you’re putting $70 on this PPV and you’re having a good time.

But, what if I told you that there’s a rematch of a fight that saw the then-champion illegally knee someone in the dome and then lose their title because of it. That’s the case of UFC 273’s co-main event as Petr Yan looks to unify his interim title with that of lineal champion, Aljamain Sterling.

You’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this.

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $70 smackers, don’t worry, we got you covered. We’re going to call every moment of UFC 273’s PPV main card on our YouTube channel LIVE tonight at 10 p.m. ET, bringing you as close to Jacksonville as we can from our New Jersey-based studio (video player embedded above for your convenience).

Let’s do the thing, gang.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.