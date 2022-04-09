As soon as UFC 273 wraps up later tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Flor., fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, a co-main event settling the score between UFC Bantamweight champions Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, and a highly anticipated meeting between top prospect Khamzat Chimaev and former title challenger Gilbert Burns, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

