UFC 273 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie’

Two titles will find homes later tonight when UFC 273 goes down later tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski will look for his third straight title defense vs. Chan Sung Jung, whereas Bantamweight straphangers Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally settle whose title is legitimate.

But before the anticipated headliner gets underway UFC 272 will feature a slew of exciting matchups from start to finish. This includes Khamzat Chimaev’s attempt to break into the Top Five opposite Gilbert Burns, Mackenzie Dern’s important Strawweight tilt with perennial contender Tecia Torres, and Olympian Mark Madsen’s showdown versus veteran scrapper Vinc Pichel.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

For complete UFC 273 results and coverage click here.