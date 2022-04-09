 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 273 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie’

By Andrew Richardson
Two titles will find homes later tonight when UFC 273 goes down later tonight (Sat., April 9, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski will look for his third straight title defense vs. Chan Sung Jung, whereas Bantamweight straphangers Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally settle whose title is legitimate.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

But before the anticipated headliner gets underway UFC 272 will feature a slew of exciting matchups from start to finish. This includes Khamzat Chimaev’s attempt to break into the Top Five opposite Gilbert Burns, Mackenzie Dern’s important Strawweight tilt with perennial contender Tecia Torres, and Olympian Mark Madsen’s showdown versus veteran scrapper Vinc Pichel.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

For complete UFC 273 results and coverage click here.

