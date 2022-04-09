Welcome to Midnight Mania!

While Jorge Masvidal has battles ahead of him with the Florida court system, it doesn’t seem likely that UFC punishes him for his alleged attack on Colby Covington. Like UFC 273 star Khamzat Chimaev, UFC President Dana White lies a fair amount of the blame on “Chaos” feet for crossing the line with his verbal assault.

“I say this all the time, first of all, in no way shape or form do I ever condone violence in people, my guys fighting each other in the streets and s—t like that,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show (via MMAFighting). “But on the flip side, when you’re dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal and you start talking about his family, all these fighters — listen, say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I’m ugly, whatever my thing is, but when you start talking about people’s families it goes to a whole ‘nother level. You talk about people’s families and you’re walking out of a restaurant and you better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you.

“Is anybody shocked that he talked s—t about his kids and his wife and you think that he’s not gonna do that? Of course he’s gonna do that.”

White also pointed to the personal nature of their bad blood as a reason for the incident. Masvidal and Covington were good friends and training partners before their relationship soured, which turned out to be fuel for the fire once the pair were at one another’s throats.

“You’ve got to understand these guys were actually friends and training partners so they know intimate details about each other, about each other’s lives, about each other’s families, and there’s something that’s called f—king man code,” White said. “A lot of these young, goofy f—king dudes these days don’t know about it, but they need to learn about it.”

On the other side of the equation, Covington is likely to face Khamzat Chimaev next, provided the Chechen mauler can make it through Gilbert Burns tomorrow night at UFC 273.

Insomnia

It’s been a long road to Aljamain Sterling’s first title defense.

The captions aren’t real, but they are really funny.

Bringing this back cause Yan and Aljo finally fight in a few days

pic.twitter.com/Kw7tHSNeV7 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) April 7, 2022

Speaking of Petr Yan and funny things, “No Mercy” showed off some cold new bling.

This dog is on my leash pic.twitter.com/Z5hCKvWxbZ — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 8, 2022

FEEL THE BEAT!

Alexander Volkanovski interacting with the fans:

In honor of Volkanovski fight week here is the time I slid into his DMs pic.twitter.com/7bjhGFc1hu — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey) April 7, 2022

Nate Diaz really does not care about the health and well-being of his friends.

that time nate diaz volunteered his friend to fight khamzat chimaev ☠ pic.twitter.com/coLOwcTIPp — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) April 8, 2022

A pair of impressive statistics from UFC 273 athletes:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A guard pull directly into a rather nice armbar:

This clip must be from before the time period where we all understood that running at Stephen Thompson with aggressive combinations was a bad idea.

The legend Saenchai beat up another outmatched opponent about a week ago, and that’s always fun to watch.

Random Land

Views from the inside of a tornado!

Midnight Music: Father John Misty dropped his latest LP, Chloe and the Next 20th Century. It’s got a real easy listening/lounge vibe that isn’t really my style on the whole, but I’d listen to Misty sing a phonebook, so it works for me!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.